To the editor:
I am horrified by the current demonstrations claiming that Trump won the election without one shred of evidence to back up that claim.
The demonstrators clearly believe a big lie and it enables Trump to spread his lies and poison the well. It is undermining our democracy and undermining Biden's presidency before it gets started.
It feels like "1984" is here, where if you tell people a big lie and keep repeating it, eventually they believe it.
To discredit an election because you do not like the outcome is not OK and to prevent people from voting because you are afraid of the outcome is also not OK.
This is not a time for us to be complacent; being silent makes us complicit. I hope we all will use whatever social media to expose the lie and if need be, demonstrate in public.
Our democracy is too precious to allow it to be destroyed.
David Luterman
Amesbury
