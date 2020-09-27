LETTER: Horse trough plantings a source of pride

To the editor:
Newburyport is a community full of history, pride and beauty. This can be evidenced by the many wonderful plantings that adorn the rail trail, waterfront and the pocket gardens around town. One such focal point that is enjoyed by many who pass by it daily on foot, bike or car, is the horse trough next to the former Kelley School on High Street. It never disappoints and seems to always be bursting with color in innovative ways to celebrate the season. The flowers and plants are maintained with a meticulous eye for detail. Considering the location of the trough it is amazing how fresh it always appears. It is cared for and watered regularly and the artistic, creative and inspiring nature of the arrangement never fails to impress even those with the highest of standards.
The horse trough is Newburyport’s perfect culmination of history; it has been part of the city for over a century. The pride in it is evidenced by the love and devotion paid to it by the Newburyport Horticultural Society which maintains it and the beauty which flourishes throughout the year. One generous resident, Jim McCarthy and his business Saltbox Financial, has taken a personal interest in the horse trough. He began appreciating how its whimsical arrangements brightened the area. He wanted to show his thanks so he decided to send a check to the Newburyport Horticultural Society to help defray the cost and cover maintenance. His donations not only help pay for the plantings but speak volumes about the appreciation he has toward the history, pride and beauty that the Horticultural Society helps to preserve, encourage and share with the arrangements throughout our city. Whether you notice the horse trough for the first time or you have been noticing for a life time, take a moment to slow down and appreciate the beauty it adds to our community. I am proud to be a resident of Newburyport because the people and the plantings make it a lovely place to live.
Bonnie W. Johnson
The writer is past president and current secretary of the Newburyport Horticultural Society
