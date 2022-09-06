To the editor:
Bravo!
I was so impressed with the coverage you provided related to horseshoe crabs (Column: "Horseshoe crabs: The unsung heroes of COVID-19," Sept. 2, 2022)
I grew up in Danvers, and at the end of Bradstreet Avenue there was what - at age 6, I called the beach.
My friends and I used to go there and at low tide there were mussels and horseshoe crabs in plenty. Years passed and the ‘mudflats’ were sold to investors becoming what is now known as The Danversport Yacht Club.
Surely, it was only a matter of time before these historical - childhood friends of mine would lose their lives to the pollutants caused from … yet another investor gaining personal wealth at the expense of the environment.
I was a lucky girl ...
Thanks for the memories
Janice Oxford
Ocean Springs, Mississippi
