To the editor:
A hearty thank-you to the very generous Newburyport community for making our plant sale and basket raffle on May 1 a huge success!
It was a windy day that started out rather nippy, but when the sun came out, it was glorious.
Whether you purchased a plant, took a chance on a raffle, asked an expert for advice, took home a preowned garden treasure, or simply said, "Thanks for doing this. ... Seeing all this green was just what I needed," every interaction contributed to a wonderful event full of smiles, bargains and happy energy.
A special thank-you to Iron Tree Service for their financial support, to the Custom House Maritime Museum for hosting us on their lovely lawn, and to Central Congregational Church for the loan of tents and tables.
The Horticultural Society was delighted to donate our remaining annuals and perennials to Walt Thompson, who planted them in the Newburyport Community Butterfly Garden on the Clipper City Rail Trail near Parker Street.
The lucky raffle winners were: Door prize/French urn — Lyndsie Scott; "A Trio of Elegant Garden Leaves" — Pat Cannon; "Kitchen Fun" basket — Helene Oswald; "Tea Time" basket — Kate Hanlon; "Gardens Galore" basket — Diana Baxter and "Horticultural Happiness" — Pat Cannon.
Funds raised support our mission: "To stimulate and promote the knowledge and love of gardening, advocate for the natural beauty of the community, and encourage the conservation of natural resources."
New members are always welcome. For more information, see www.newburyporthort.org. and follow us on Facebook.
Barbara Oswald
President
For the Newburyport Horticultural Society Inc.
