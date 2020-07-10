To the editor:
When COVID-19 suddenly changed schools' world, the Board of Directors of Amesbury Educational Foundation, Inc. was determined to maintain our mission to support Amesbury Public Schools by celebrating excellence and innovation, and by providing financial support.
Since AEFI's annual gala fundraiser Hall of Honor had to be postponed in May, our efforts changed to address urgent needs in the schools. Thanks to donors to our SEA Fund, AEFI collaborated with Pettengill House to provide educational supplies.
Supporting the Class of 2020 graduates in both high schools who were facing cancellation of graduation traditions became our priority by creating some new experiences that the public could safely share. With the help of AHS and AIHS principals Elizabeth McAndrews and Eryn Maguire, and class advisors, we funded projects that Showed Seniors Some Love.
Gift cards to Ristorante Molise gave the AHS Top Ten students an alternative way to celebrate their academic honor with their family. Banners celebrating the Class of 2020 were hung at each school, in Market Square, and on the library gazebo, creating a special Senior Photo location with the graduate cut-outs designed by Bev and Bill Drew of Drew's Tire.
AEFI was also aware that local businesses who have always been such important donors for our non-profit's fundraisers faced great difficulties during the shut-down. So, instead of soliciting donations to support AEFI, we collaborated with the Chamber of Commerce to support small businesses and "show them some love, too" by creating the Find a Senior Photo project.
Phil DeCologero, executive director of the Chamber, invited downtown businesses to participate. Ten locations immediately offered their windows to display photos of seniors in their caps and gowns, including Stone Ridge Properties, Gould Insurance, Amesbury Board and Brush, the Ale House, Crave, Eighteen Friend Street, Barking Dog Bar and Grill, Hempire, Willie Joe and Woodie's, and Trendsetters.
AEFI's Facebook 2020 Senior Love Scavenger Hunt then encouraged the community to visit the businesses to see the photos and to shop locally again. AEFI awarded chamber gift cards to 10 lucky scavenger hunt winners. We're grateful for the years of generous donations that all of our business partners have made to AEFI, which will continue to fund our Innovative Grants program.
Finally, AEFI's Thank a Teacher program was exceptionally popular this year as parents and students donated A+ Awards to their teachers, acknowledging the extraordinary efforts staff and families faced together.
Now, AEFI's attention moves to supporting the challenges facing staff and students as schools reopen. Please continue to follow AEFI's High Five shout-outs on social media. Watch for details about Hall of Honor. Honorees to be inducted include Beverly Peeke, former educator; Dr. Jackie Bastien, former student; and Florence Kennedy, Friend of Education. For further information about donating to AEFI's grants and awards programs, visit aefionline.com.
Congratulations, Class of 2020!
Patty Hoyt
President
AEFI Board of Directors
