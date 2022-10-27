To the editor:
Watching the activities of the “Citizens for Responsible Education” is a lesson in exaggeration, deception, generalization and false equivalencies – all meant to remove information they find offensive.
For example, they say the public library is “marginalizing opposing views” (not that the library doesn’t publicize paid events). By using the word ‘marginalized’, they act like they’re in the same camp as actual marginalized groups such as people of color and LGBTQIA+ folk. They talk about critical race theory being taught in public schools (though only law schools do), in an effort to eliminate our real history of systemic racism and white advantage from the curriculum.
If the school system spends money on a trainer the CRE dislikes, and they received federal COVID relief funding, then the trainer had to have been paid from that account (not true). They say the school system is “hiding” information, when in fact they are being very open and transparent. They say books they dislike, and social emotional learning, are “partly responsible” for lower MCAS scores (post-pandemic). Taking events out of context, exaggerating them, and co-opting the language of people they disagree with, are all part of the strategy to confuse issues and people.
If schools create a climate of self-care and respect for all (which actually enhances the ability to learn), they are promoting social emotional learning, which must therefore be taking from academic learning time. The fact that these values are demonstrated in attitudes, interactions, and school culture doesn’t matter. If libraries have a broad array of literature that encourages acceptance for all cultures and types of people, then they are “indoctrinating” youth, making all material available to all age-groups, and implying it’s mandatory reading. The fact that the schools use reasonable judgment – all the time -- in working with different age groups is irrelevant. Even though there is a process where books can be reconsidered, and for dialogue to occur about this, it doesn’t matter for the false accusations. The CRE solution is to have all material they dislike removed from the shelves (but they won’t call it “banning”). This is how censorship develops a foothold.
We don’t like conflict. Loud, accusatory, and intimidating behavior are strategies to encourage our silence. We need to recognize that we’re being confused, used, and manipulated. Accurate information is irrelevant to these folks, as it undermines their mission to distort and spread misinformation. Demonizing and name-calling are also techniques frequently used. This is particularly frightening when more extreme people might seek out personal information, to then threaten, frighten into silence, or encourage people to leave their positions as election officials, in libraries, schools, health care facilities, etc. To some of the disinformation groups, this strategy then seems quite effective.
What’s the antidote? Investigate information you hear. What group is advocating these views? Who funds them? Educate yourselves. Speak up when you hear misinformation. Refuse censorship. Notice how many groups are being disparaged – election workers, health care staff, school employees, library workers, etc. Look at how you can truly show up for these neighbors in supportive ways. Work on the innumerable ways we enact systemic racism in our deeply carceral nation, housing and immigration policies, income inequality, etc. Defend LGBTQIA+ people - support pride events, stop censorship of materials, and resist legal/policy restrictions against groups. Tell people you don’t want to hear things like racist or homophobic views in jokes or comments. Call out generalizations. Be curious and encourage dialogue about the fears and concerns that may be underlying these statements or attitudes. Do more than be privately outraged, or talk amongst yourselves. Otherwise, we just watch as our democracy moves relentlessly towards fascism.
MARIANNE VESEY
Newburyport
(she/they https://www.mypronouns.org/what-and-why/)
Pennacook territory -- https://www.mcnaa.org/land-acknowledgement
