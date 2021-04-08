To the editor:
I am writing in response to the article “Newburyport police, Pettengill House aim to reduce fentanyl overdoses” (Daily News, April 2).
The COVID-19 pandemic is a very significant problem that faces our local community and around the world today, and because it has been such a prevalent problem, at times it has shifted our focus from other problems that our society is currently facing.
So when I stumbled upon this article, it really caught my attention. I am aware that drug addiction is a very serious problem, but I had no idea the extent of the problem in our community.
I was very surprised to learn that there have been three fentanyl drug overdoses since Jan. 1 just in Newburyport. It is very shocking and sad to hear.
Even though they were not fatal overdoses, and happened as a result of being tainted with street drugs, it still exhibits how much of a problem that drug usage is in our area. Do you think the isolation and disconnection from others as a result of COVID-19 are contributing factors that have made this issue worse?
However, it is good news that the Newburyport Police Department and The Pettengill House have stepped up to help address this problem that is greatly affecting our community. Thank you for covering this important issue, and for informing our citizens about the positive ways members of our community are stepping up to help combat this issue.
Although the Newburyport Police Department and The Pettengill House are helping out, are there other ways local citizens can help those in our community impacted by this issue?
Are there any solutions you would suggest to improve this issue?
Savannah Nolan
Salisbury
