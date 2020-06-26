To the editor:
Less than halfway into the year, 2020 has already been a period of turmoil and unprecedented challenges.
This is a time of historical vulnerability when we as Americans have been forced to adapt to the unchartered territory of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, it seems, a time when the playbook on which our nation has treated race and which has systematically disenfranchised huge swaths of Americans, is being torn apart and thrown out.
The death of George Floyd at the hands of four Minneapolis police officers, which followed the February slaying of Ahmaud Arbery by vigilantes with links to the Brunswick (Georgia) Police Department and District Attorney’s Office, and the shooting of Breonna Taylor in her home in the middle of the night by Louisville police officers executing a no-knock warrant, exposed what so many African-Americans have said for so long in this country: There is a different system for Black Americans than for white Americans. That law enforcement, the court system and society as a whole apply a different set of rules and standards to persons of color.
These incidents once again lay bare the imbalanced power structure in the U.S. Only this time, it is forcing all Americans, from government officials to corporate executives to regular citizens, to reevaluate their beliefs, their capabilities and what they will or will not tolerate.
For a nation built upon the ideals of equality and justice, how can we in the year 2020 continue to allow the color of a person’s skin to justify their systematic mistreatment and exploitation. In the past, we might have excused such incidents as isolated, or attributed them to bad actors, or rationalized our personal inaction by our own powerlessness to alter a system too deeply entrenched to ever change.
Now, the collective horror we as a nation feel at the blatant disregard for the lives of our fellow citizens of color over the past six months has exposed our own national liability. Inaction is synonymous with acceptance.
But this time it feels different. This time, there is bipartisan consensus that reform is imperative, that our country can’t continue down this unjust path. That we as a nation can’t be inured to or excuse this kind of violence any longer and that we must take constructive steps to truly treat everyone equally under the law.
If change is to occur, it must start locally. As a community, we must examine our own biases, both conscious and unconscious. We must look to our young adults for their passion, empathy, ideas and inspiration. They are a catalyst for change!
The HRC stands in solidarity with and supports our neighbors of color. We will continue to fight for inclusivity, justice, and the protection of the rights of all citizens in our community.
We want all of our families to feel welcome. Despite the current climate, our city continues to be an open, welcoming and safe place to live and visit. We are fortunate to have our police officers, many whom are residents of our community, support these principles through their extensive training, work in the area of community policing, and general engagement with our community.
We would like to initiate a dialogue on race and invite the community to share their thoughts, ideas and energy on how we can eradicate racism in our community and beyond.
Please contact us nbpthrc@gmail.com. It is our hope that 2020 will be remembered as the year when the seeds of “justice for all” were planted and a biased and racist infrastructure obliterated.
Ahmer Ibrahim, Chair
Peter Blaiwas, Vice Chair
And all other members of the Newburyport Human Rights Commission
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.