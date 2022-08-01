To the editor:
Summertime is beach time and perfect for relaxing on Plum Island. While walking along its shoreline recently, my path was blocked by a cordoned-off section and a line of yellow signs stating, “Restricted Area.”
These rare birds, their nests and eggs are protected under federal and state laws. Persons may be arrested and fined up to $100,000 for killing, harassing or in any way disturbing these birds.”
It is telling that although adult plovers and terns are protected, their eggs represent life and are also equally defended. So much so, that people pass the designated point under threat of penalty. Given the times, you can imagine my surprise such a sign exists in a place where so many refuse to recognize a human embryo as an independent human life.
The reversal of the Roe v. Wade decision fundamentally altered the abortion debate. The pro-life movement celebrated the Supreme Court’s ruling to send abortion legislation from the one-size-fits-all federal mandate back to the states.
This is consistent with the Founders’ creation of a constitutional republic which reserved most rights to the states as pronounced in the 10th Amendment, “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.”
The Founding Fathers’ clear intention was to limit the size and scope of the federal government by allowing the states to retain autonomy and independence. They were committed to the concept of 13 laboratories of democracy to evaluate which legislation worked best. As a result, the Constitution is silent on many issues including abortion, education, the death penalty and marijuana.
So, if you like abortion laws allowing mothers to terminate their healthy, viable children, then you can keep your abortion laws. While some states may opt to limit abortions to 20 to 28 weeks, others may choose to ban the procedure altogether.
In the end, our laws will likely resemble Europe’s, which permit abortions but with restrictions. Massachusetts law allowing abortions up to childbirth will mirror only China and North Korea and are in no imminent threat of repeal.
The recent Roe ruling is the latest clash in the culture war. And although crisis pregnancy is deeply divisive, perhaps someday, like endangered birds, turtles and whales, we’ll at least acknowledge that human embryos are human beings and represent human lives worthy and deserving of dignity and respect.
SCOTT FALLAVOLLITA
West Newbury
