To the editor:
I write in agreement with many of the points that Dr. Bernard Heersink made in his May 13 letter to the editor concerning the coronavirus "lockdown." I also admit to a degree of resentment at being told by the mayor or governor what I can and cannot do and feel perfectly capable of making reasoned decisions by myself. Fortunately, it appears that a real-life experiment has been taking place with the same reasons in mind. Sweden has remained relatively "open," while the other Scandinavian countries have been under "lockdown," according to the May 17 New York Times.
It has not gone well for Sweden. Deaths have been 27% above normal compared to 5% or less for its neighbors. Norway and Finland are both at 0% above normal. Theoretically, Dr. Heersink's ideas sound just fine. Practically, it seems human nature gets in the way.
Jay Harris
Newburyport
