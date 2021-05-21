To the editor:
The Black Lives Matter banner on the First Religious Society Unitarian Universalist building was vandalized this week – slashed by one or more people in the cover of darkness.
There are many opportunities in Newburyport to share experiences, express viewpoints, and become involved in shaping the civic and cultural aspects of our community that are far more effective than damaging property on a local church in the middle of the night.
Mayor Donna Holaday and the Human Rights Commission condemn such racist acts of vandalism. They are an affront to those who have directly experienced racial harm as well as all who strive to make Newburyport more welcoming, more just, and more inclusive.
This act will not increase the energy of fear and anger among us. It will not separate or divide us. Instead, it will remind us to move closer together as we chart a shared course beyond the pandemic to a future that demands us to take better care of our planet and one another.
It will also remind us to use the affirmations we see throughout Newburyport as signposts: Blacks lives matter. Stronger together. Love is love. Kindness is everything. Hate has no port here.
Newburyport Human Rights Commission
