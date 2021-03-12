To the editor:
I am writing with alarm about the story of two high-schoolers and their ride down the Merrimack River on an ice floe. At first, I assumed that this would be a cautionary tale about how reckless and stupid this was. Instead, it was written as a light-hearted piece, perhaps intending to spread a little joy into this long winter of COVID-19.
Both the boys, and this newspaper, were extremely misguided, and indeed, reckless. Playing around ice and water is a recipe for disaster, which has been keenly felt by members of this community. One particular event happened in my childhood, and I will never forget the pain that it caused a local family.
For those that say the boys had thought about the risks, and had wetsuits and a paddleboard: Are you really sure those things would have helped in all the various circumstances they could have found themselves in during their little trip down the river? Even the author of the article referred to the ice floe as ‘semi-seaworthy.’ Given a few minutes, I think anyone of us could come up with 50 different ways this trip could have turned into tragedy regardless of the precautions taken.
I can only imagine what the first responders who read the article thought.
To all those that will listen: Never do this. Never let your friends do this. Never let your children do this. If a friend does this against your protestations, call an adult immediately, or the police if necessary.
To the Newburyport News: I think you owe the readers of your newspaper a retraction of this story, replacing it with a feature about the dangers of ice and water, with commentary provided by local first responders who are trained to deal with this dangerous situation. If you felt the special interest story was worthy of first page treatment, I can assure you that its correction is more than worthy of the same, as it may save some lives.
James Cashman
Byfield
