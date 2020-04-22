To the editor:
I listened earnestly to the Easter Sunday sermons of several priests, pastors and rabbis, via social media of course.
Their overarching theme was that this time of emptiness and unity provides us an opportunity of self-reflection. Why can’t we be unified with our fellow Americans at all times, not just during a pandemic? I submit that the current state of political discourse is at the root of the problem.
We are programmed to either hate Biden or hate Trump with vivid descriptions of what disastrous conditions will occur if we vote for the wrong person! History reveals that few if any of the negative predictions that we buy into ever materialize.
Before the current pandemic, our nation was more polarized the ever. As I’m sure you realize, we are doomed if our military ever becomes polarized.
Just imagine a Democratic- or Republican-leaning armed forces.
Fortunately, each person joining the military must take an oath which in part says “that I will obey the orders of the president of the United States.”
My suggestion is that we all respect the POTUS while he is in office.
To not do so, plays into the hands of our enemies, whether they are in the form of a virus or a cyberattack or a country or countries.
John R. Carter
Seabrook
