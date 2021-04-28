To the editor:
James Utterback wrote a letter to the editor published on Feb. 22 in which he expounds on the many advantages of the Senior Community Center as the location for Newburyport Youth Services.
To his list, I would add only that this would bring to the youngest of our youth the ability to get to their after-school activities on foot, whilst being an easy bike ride or walk from the Nock Middle School and from the high school.
If bus service is needed, I can see no reason why a school bus should not be able to do a drop-off there.
Why would we develop yet another property when the city already has this ready to go? Surely, there is room for another building if necessary, but as the earlier letter writer points out, the Bresnahan School has a gym and an auditorium.
Perhaps, this would inspire Youth Services to offer dramatic arts as part of their program.
It seems a no-brainer to me.
Clare Keller
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.