To the editor:
I have solved the quandary of the kids returning to school.
The school day is eight hours long. Kindergarten through sixth grade could attend from 8 a.m. to noon, and seventh grade through 12th grade could attend from noon to 4 p.m.
I think the lower grades should hire on extra class aides-hall monitors.
Regarding choice of sports, all would be held after school hours and on weekends. Parents would be responsible for transportation.
Everyone needs to be onboard transporting kids to and from school and for sports activities. You all have friends and neighbors, and don't forget that's what grandparents are for.
We have been through measles, chicken pox, polio, whooping cough, etc., but life went on and kids went to school.
Now, about these protesters going around the country looting and burning cars. I don't think it is necessary.
Getting yourself heard and getting your cause heard can be done more peacefully. They cannot be allowed to devastate our history. You can't change it, just learn from it. All the statues they want removed, that's our history. Tearing them down is not going to change history.
Carole Cheverie
Salisbury
