To the editor:
With the Planning Board Zoom meeting just several days away on July 1, I think it is very important to make clear that the Institution for Savings' history of supporting the community is irrelevant to its current permit request before the board.
Giving and building do not go hand in hand. As residents of Newburyport, we count on our leaders – elected or appointed – to make decisions based on fact and input from all parties concerned.
It has been universally expressed in both letters to this paper and in previous meetings (Zoom or otherwise) that despite input from the Historical Commission and the Planning Board, the site plan being presented on Wednesday has changed little in terms of scale and mass.
It continues to introduce a massive, two-story, 16,000-square-foot building to the site. That’s 241,000 cubic feet of additional volume looming over one-way Prospect Street.
In last week's Historical Commission meeting, one of the members outlined that the standards of a new structure need to be “sufficiently respective of existing and surrounding area.”
How is this enormous 30-foot high, 100-foot-long parking garage that dwarfs the original late 19th century structure, as well as every neighboring home, respective to the existing and surrounding area? It is not.
As presented, this proposed plan preserves no aspect — or characteristic — of the existing community and neighborhood.
In fact, the sheer massing and scale of it is completely unreasonable. It does not belong in a historic neighborhood of beautifully maintained and loved Victorian, Italianate and Greek Revival homes. It is too industrial. It is too tall. It is too big. It is too much.
Colleen Turner Secino
Newburyport
