To the editor:
I would like to voice my opposition again regarding the planned construction of a parking garage at the Institution for Savings bank.
I am a resident of Otis Place and concerned that the IFS has not listened to the opposition of this construction project by neighbors and residents. The planned parking garage continues to be too big and the cosmetic changes are not acceptable.
I find it troubling that in the last year we were able to develop a vaccine for a worldwide pandemic, but the IFS can’t revise their project to a scale that is acceptable to the residents of Newburyport.
John J. Maher
Newburyport
