To the editor:
Former state Sen. Kathleen O’Connor Ives is flat-out wrong in her paranoia-based opposition to possible legal sale of cannabis in Newburyport. On top of that, she trots out the same tired reefer-madness arguments despite years of evidence to the contrary.
Ives fears that cannabis sales in downtown Newburyport will somehow cause youths to have to “distinguish” between adult consumption and their own use. She doesn’t mention that after five full years of legal cannabis sales in Massachusetts, there has not been a single case of sales to a minor, and there is no evidence of increased youth use.
Nor is there any data showing increased spending on public safety or any increase in “societal cost,” as Ives states.
Does Ives really think that youths are safer when cannabis is sold by illicit dealers who don’t check IDs?
Ives mentions that Newburyport voters in 2019 defeated legal cannabis zoning in Newburyport. She ignores the fact that a much higher turnout of Newburyport voters backed cannabis legalization in 2016. Nor does she mention that there have been no reported negative impacts of legal cannabis sales on the towns and cities that have allowed sales to occur.
The biggest impact has been, of course, increased tax revenues and added full- and part-time jobs.
When it comes to debating legal cannabis sales in Newburyport, city councilors and voters should ignore the alarmist rhetoric and look at the actual facts.
And, they should recognize the hypocrisy of allowing liquor consumers the ability of local purchase while denying it to cannabis consumers.
BRIAN BELTS
Newburyport
