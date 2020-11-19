To the editor:
Even in Ms. Goss’ depiction of the events in Market Square (Daily News, letter to the editor, Nov. 18) there is imbedded disrespect.
The “young women,” not “little girls,” were exercising the First Amendment right of free speech, just as you were. As your president does, you have twisted the facts of the afternoon to support your anger toward Democrats.
You speak of lies, “45” currently tallies over 20,000 lies during his administration and counting. The president's rhetoric is laced with racial inequality, white supremacy, hate and fraud.
Looks like he’s pulled the wool over your eyes, Ms. Goss.
Maryellen Lawler
Amesbury
