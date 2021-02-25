To the editor:
I just want to commend Meghan Kinsey on her excellent guest column published in today’s paper ("As I See It," Feb. 24).
It was beautifully written – simple, to the point and informative.
We all need to understand everything is connected — everything we do affects everything else.
And I, for one, shall continue to throw starfish in the sea — one at a time — until they are all where they belong, for as long as it takes.
Thank you for such an insightful and important message. I can only hope it hits home with others as it has with me.
Cornelia Walsh
Newburyport
