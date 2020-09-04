To the editor:
The misogynist and racist signs displayed by Robert Roy of Salisbury are well known to readers of this newspaper.
In recent weeks, one sign sought to denigrate Sen. Kamala Harris, candidate for vice president of the United States on the Democratic ticket. That was soon followed by a sign displaying the Confederate flag, an image widely used by white supremacists and displayed increasingly in our area in response to the Black Lives Matter movement.
I first became aware of Robert Roy’s misogyny when his Biden-Harris sign was posted on Facebook. In response to that post, I wrote that while Michelle Obama continues to urge us to go high when they go low, Mr. Roy’s sign represented a new low.
Roy is the same guy who referred to Amber Hewett as a "snowflake" on her own Facebook campaign page and urged people to instead vote for incumbent Rep. James Kelcourse, R-Amesbury.
Misogyny hurts our country because it seeks to limit engagement by half the population in our nation’s political discourse and policy development. We must continue to call out gender-based bias. We must elect our representatives based on their qualifications and values, not their gender, race, ethnicity or other attributes.
Nancy E. Peace
Newburyport
The letter writer is a past president of the Greater Newburyport YWCA, which is committed to racial justice and women’s empowerment.
