To the editor:
We are not doing enough to stop climate change. In fact, we are destroying the beaches and forests we sing praises of at a terrifying rate.
Sea levels are rising and wildfires are sweeping the country. Massachusetts is only a single state, but this is an emergency that requires all hands on deck.
We should be a leader for not only the country, but the world. In only 10 years, the effects of climate change will be irreversible. We don’t have any more time to waste.
Massachusetts legislators need to pass the 100% Clean Energy Act. This act would have us transition to 100% clean electricity by 2035, then 100% clean energy-powered heating and transportation by 2045. It’s an aggressive act. It has to be.
These goals are not pie in the sky, either. There are seven other states in the U.S. that have already made the exact same commitment. We need to step it up and join them.
Climate change will have a tangible effect on us in my lifetime. It’s already happening.
I have lived in Massachusetts all my life. It is my home and my favorite place. But, if the state doesn’t pass this act to protect my future, that love is going to be ruined for me.
Our legislators have a duty to protect not only our present, but our future. This act is a crucial step.
Kathryn Zelkowitz
Ipswich
