To the editor:
I want to thank the editors at The Daily News for their recent editorial decrying the lack of basic knowledge and familiarity about the Holocaust that is pervasive in our society (“Never forget” published Monday, April 5).
I have twice visited the Nazi death camps in Poland, and it has left an indelible impact on me that has been a driver to continue to serve to strengthen the Jewish community.
For those who are interested in commemorating Yom Hashoah, or learning about the state of anti-Semitism in the 21st century, the Lappin Foundation is holding two online events for the Greater North Shore community.
On Thursday, April 8, at 7:30 p.m., "Rescued Evidence and Pieces of the Past" will feature a discussion of the Jewish experience during the Holocaust and World War II.
A discussion of the book “Antisemitism: Here and Now,” with author Deborah E. Lipstadt, will take place on Thursday, May 6, also at 7:30. Both events will take place on Zoom and are free and open to the public; register at https://www.lappinfoundation.org.
I encourage everyone to get involved in these important conversations.
Alex Matthews
Congregational leader
Congregation Ahavas Achim
Newburyport
