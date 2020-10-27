To the editor:
I just voted for Amber Hewett as our next state representative for the 1st Essex District and I’d like to tell you why.
Amber’s absolutely the person we need for this incredibly important job. Her website makes it easy to learn where she stands on the issues that are important to all of us. Go to Amber’s website at www.amberhewett.com and learn about her plans for managing and addressing COVID-19, climate change, senior issues, education, and a healthy Merrimack River – just to name a few.
The job of state representative is not an easy one and requires a smart, hardworking and insightful person, and that person is Amber Hewett.
Her vast experience in advocating in statehouses across New England, New York and New Jersey for clean energy has provided Amber with a wealth of knowledge in how to legislate effectively.
I want a state rep. who will be a proactive vs. a reactive leader. It’s not enough to jump when a constituent calls with a problem; we need someone like Amber who can see the long-term systemic problems around us and then get to work on coming up with common sense solutions.
From Day One, Amber will be able to hit the ground running to make our area better than it already is — bringing much-needed money and resources back to our district and we need that now more than ever.
The qualities and values of the person we will elect as our next state representative matter.
Amber is honest, loyal, tenacious and compassionate. She cares deeply about this area that we all love, and she gives me hope that we will have a new and effective advocate at the Statehouse during these very uncertain times.
I am so impressed with Amber’s tireless dedication to making Amesbury, Newburyport and Salisbury the very best that they can be. Amber inspires me.
I ask that you vote for Amber Hewett on Nov. 3. We need her now more than ever.
Susan Acquaviva
Newburyport
