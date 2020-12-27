To the editor:
Merry Christmas. Merry Christmas. Merry Christmas. No matter how many times I repeat those words, the word “merry” has a diminished meaning.
What I feel, instead, is sadness when I think of the 320,000-plus deaths, as of this writing, of our fellow citizens who have died from the coronavirus. I think about the thousands and thousands of families whose joy has been lessened by the loss of loved ones.
If only those, who swore to serve and protect us, would have made the honest effort to warn and prepare us for the lethal effect the virus would have. Unfortunately, they failed us.
Oh, I will continue on to celebrate the meaning of Christmas. I will watch again “It’s a Wonderful Life,” but will question what has been so wonderful this year.
Unlike George Bailey’s opportunity to get his life back, there will be no do-overs for the victims of the virus. As George’s guardian angel, Clarence, says to George, "Each man's life touches so many other lives, and when he isn't around he leaves an awful hole, doesn't he?"
For this Christmas, there will be an awful lot of holes, never to be filled again.
In one way, the trials and tribulations of this past year will be mitigated by remembering that there were those who shined during these dark days by giving comfort and loving care to our dying loved ones.
The front-line health care workers were dedicated, courageous and selfless human beings who were the antithesis to our inept government leaders. Some became victims themselves.
For them and all the service workers, who risked their safety to accommodate our needs, we survivors can enjoy whatever merriment is possible.
With the development of the vaccine, next year appears to have the promise of better things to come. Scientists in accelerated diligence have discovered the antidote to save hundreds of thousands of us in spite of the anti-science rhetoric from the White House.
The time for the vaccine’s remedy to protect us has arrived. Because of that, I can look forward to Christmas in 2021 when saying "Merry Christmas" will have renewed meaning.
Christopher Dollas
Byfield
