To the editor:
In celebration of the life of Pat Connelly, the Newburyport Literary Festival would like to acknowledge the important contribution she made to our organization.
An avid reader, Pat was a founding member of the Newburyport Literary Festival advisory committee and later served as a board member. Every year, she championed both the festival and shared that enthusiasm with many others.
Pat was a shining face at the Institution for Savings bank, and a forever cheerleader for her lifelong community of Newburyport and for the many events and organizations which were based or happened here.
She was an ever-welcoming, generous, kindhearted spirit. We will miss her wisdom and her bright, smiling face.
Vicki Hendrickson
Jennifer Entwistle
Co-Directors
Newburyport Literary Festival
