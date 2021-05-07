To the editor:
In his letter offering advice to "climate change warriors," Warren Russo has once again found another group to speak of in a flippant, pejorative manner.
I refer to his past use of "social justice warriors" in the same vein. Of course, his attitude toward climate change issues and social justice issues fits in with Mr. Russo's status as a "Trump warrior."
I do feel a lot better after being given a climate science lesson by Mr. Russo. He states we have plenty of time to solve our climate problems, and that we have enough oil in the ground for a least another century.
Given that the majority of the world's climate scientists don't quite agree with Mr. Russo's summation of the problem, I wonder if he is taking a broad enough view of the issue? He states in his letter that climate change warriors "might be better served by adopting a broader perspective."
Let's look at this from another angle. Mr. Russo supported our previous "science" president, Mr. Trump, 100%. He supported a man who told us that COVID-19 would be over in a couple of months, that we should inject bleach and Lysol into our bodies to fight off the virus.
One of his favorite medical advisors was a Dr. Stella Immanuel, who believed that the virus originated in alien DNA and was transmitted via sex with witches and demons. I'm not making this up folks. Check it out.
Mr. Trump also ordered the dismantling of environmental protection regulations. He would not allow discussion of climate change in his administration.
Sounds like Mr. Russo's guy had a fairly "broad perspective" on the matter. Mr. Russo did advise that climate change warriors should have a broad perspective on climate issues.
Last, but not least, our ex-science president pulled out of the Paris Climate Accord. Of course, what sense does it make to engage with the world via a climate pact to attempt problem identification and problem-solving?
This appears to make sense to Mr. Russo, especially since we have at least a hundred years to go before the oil runs out.
And, finally, this is the guy, Mr. Russo, aka Mr. Science, who has declared a run for mayor of Newburyport.
Richard Spada
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.