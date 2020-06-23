To the editor:
I have been following Warren Russo’s columns for quite some time. I have also read the many responses by people who have been offended by his rhetoric. They say that his conservative views should be banned from this paper.
The last time I checked my pocket Constitution it says something about freedom of speech. It does not say only speech that is acceptable to any particular group of people. It says all speech is protected. And Mr. Russo and I, having been in the service of this country, defended that right whether we agreed with it or not.
I know Mr. Russo. He is a gentleman, scholar and very well-read. His rhetoric is aimed at those many snowflakes who disagree with him but mostly for the enjoyment of the many conservatives in our fair city.
He speaks truth to power and calls it like he sees it and like the rest of most of us big “C” conservatives. Those who would disparage him for his comments have the right to do so. In fact, reading the many meltdowns by the aforementioned snowflakes brings warmth and glee to my heart as well as to many others.
Yes, I am defending Warren Russo because he is a man worth defending. There aren’t many of us conservatives in our city but hopefully there are enough of us to slowly make a positive difference in our politics and society.
Donald Belcourt
Plum Island
