For months, the Triton Regional School Committee has listened to recommendations and advice given by our superintendent, administrators, DESE, medical professionals, students, and parents to find the best way to get students back into the school, back to the best possible education and school experience for every student in the district.
As elected officials, the School Committee members are charged with responsibly representing all the citizens of the three Triton towns, not just the loudest or most persistent voices. Their meetings have been public and the reasons behind their decisions cannot accurately be described as “out of personal fears” and speculation, as was alleged in a recent letter to the editor.
If you want to understand how the School Committee came to every decision, how they talked through the issues, weighed the counsel of the experts and administrators, then spend time watching the replays of the meetings. Just a warning: some of those meetings lasted more than four hours. And they’ve met nearly every week since March. The parents who wrote the Jan. 20 letter to the editor presented a starkly black and white view of the pandemic’s impact on students at Triton, a view with a convenient fall guy, the nine School Committee members. Most folks understand something presented as simple, as yes/no, as an easy choice – it never is.
To be direct: The School Committee has listened to everyone. Just because they didn’t do what the Jan. 20 letter writers wanted doesn’t mean the School Committee didn’t hear them. Being loud and being persistent is not the same as being right. Being loud and being persistent doesn’t mean you must get your way. In contrast, extending grace and goodwill, while expecting only the best intentions from your neighbors and fellow citizens, is a good place to start an honest discussion about how we get our kids back into the schools, how we move forward.
Patrick M. Heffernan
Newbury
