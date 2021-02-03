To the editor:
I am neither pro or con unions, with the exception of teachers unions. Teachers unions seem to be in it for just the teachers, not the students.
However, when it comes to labor unions, for the trades such as pipe fitters, painters, plumbers, etc., I think that there's a lot of pluses, especially for students who are getting ready to graduate from high school and are not sure if they want to go to college or not.
If a young man or woman isn't sure of what they want to do, they may want to check out the apprenticeship programs available in their local trade unions.
The other day, I looked up the requirements for joining a local painters union apprenticeship program. It was quite extensive. You have to be a U.S. citizen and not only do you get an education in being a professional painter, you have to attend classes and learn English, math and science.
Learning English is not required at our formal education centers "public schools," yet it is in the apprenticeship training program to be a painter. Go figure! Could a professional painter, be better educated than a professional teacher with a master's degree?
Plus, you have to put in so many hours on the job actually learning your trade. However, you do earn a livable wage while learning your trade.
So instead of spending a life's savings on a degree that you may or may not use, why not check out your local union and see what they have for apprenticeship training?
Mike Tyson
Salisbury
