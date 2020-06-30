To the editor:
As the July 1 Planning Board audio-only Zoom meeting approaches to consider the Institution for Savings’ 16,000-square-foot, two-story addition in downtown Newburyport, it is my hope that individuals providing public comments are required to note their affiliation to the IFS and its project.
Specifically, and in the interest of transparency and fairness, abutters to the proposed expansion, like me, would identify themselves as such and those affiliated with the IFS, such as trustees, corporators or employees, would do the same. It is also my hope that Planning Board members would appropriately and proportionately weigh the impact of such a significant project on those who reside close to the proposed expansion and those who live in Newburyport. Abutters and Newburyport residents will be more affected day-to-day than, let’s say, a bank trustee who lives in Ipswich and calls in to speak in favor of the project.
All along, the objection to the project has been its insensitive size and massing. Another more subtle yet equally disturbing issue throughout this process has been that the concept of doing what is in the best interest of Newburyport has been overshadowed by the IFS’ influence and reputation. The latter are irrelevant to the integrity of the proposed building and Planning Board approval.
The bank is generous and powerful for sure, though I am troubled that the meeting’s audio-only Zoom will disadvantage abutters and those who oppose the proposed expansion. Specifically, I am concerned the bank will flex its far-reaching muscle to summon its trustees, corporators and others from Newburyport and other nearby cities and towns to dial in to voice their support of the project without disclosing their direct affiliation – much like the barrage of supportive and similarly worded letters to The Daily News by trustees and corporators, some of whom neglected to disclose their affiliation. (In some cases, the editor provided that disclosure in a tagline and that is much appreciated.)
I have little to no reason to believe the bank will change its strategy for the July 1 Planning Board Zoom meeting, especially since more than 100 people dialed in for the June 3 Planning Board Zoom meeting, forcing its continuance to July 1. It was the bank’s attorney, Lisa Mead, who raised the issue of callers being unable to dial in, which underscores the theory that the bank lined up its supporters and perhaps smartly established behind-the-scenes communications channels. In fairness, we abutters have galvanized support in opposition to the expansion. We meet, brainstorm and strategize, though a core difference is that we’re open about our affiliation to the project.
A lack of clarity and transparency on the bank’s approach of gaining approval of this project is disconcerting and poses a threat to the fairness of the upcoming hearing. That threat, however, can be averted by a simple ground rule that everyone who comments plays by the same rules: Full disclosure of their affiliation with the bank regardless of where they stand with the proposed expansion.
Claire Papanastasiou
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.