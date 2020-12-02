To the editor:
This fall, Newburyport families had to decide between remote or hybrid learning.
While some neighboring towns began the year with remote only, we were fortunate to have the necessary staffing and funding to make hybrid learning a possibility.
After months of isolation and the confusion of sudden remote learning last spring, hybrid learning seemed like the best solution. And for most students, being in school improves their learning and mental health.
But what about physical health? It seems like being in school would increase a child’s risk of contracting COVID-19.
However, there is now solid evidence to the contrary. The number of Newburyport students who have contracted the virus in school? Zero. All positive cases have been traced to sources outside of school, like families, friends and sports teams.
What’s more, recent data suggests the hybrid students, who attend school two days per week, are much less likely to get infected than the remote students.
At the Nov. 16 School Committee meeting, the superintendent presented data from the previous two weeks: Five hybrid students tested positive, while 19 remote students tested positive. Since the remote students account for just 18% of the student population, this means they were infected at a rate 16 times higher than the hybrid students.
While this seems counterintuitive, I have a theory as to why the hybrid students are faring better.
During their in-person school time, they are learning how to be “COVID-safe” in a public setting, i.e. wearing a mask, social distancing and proper hand hygiene. More importantly, they are practicing these skills and becoming comfortable with them.
Being told that wearing a mask is important is quite different from actually wearing one six hours a day. These kids are practicing critical public health skills that, ideally, they are carrying over into their hours outside of school. I suspect this is why the remote students, lacking the same amount of experience in a COVID-safe public setting, got infected at a much higher rate.
This is worth bearing in mind if you are a parent struggling with the hybrid vs. remote learning decision. There is no evidence that remote learning is the safer option; in fact, the opposite may actually be true.
It’s looking like it will be at least spring before vaccinations are widely available, so we need to hang in there and learn to live safely with the virus.
Many teens in our community have learned COVID-safe behaviors from their jobs, but for students in K-8, who are attending school in small pods in a carefully controlled environment, school may be the only setting in which they can learn to adapt and practice COVID-safe behaviors.
Sarah Hall
Newburyport
