To the editor:
The Amesbury High School Indian softball team played a superior game on a recent Thursday in keeping with a long and proud tradition.
I trust that you’re aware that the Indians lost by a score of 5-4, which was excellently reported by Mac Cerullo of The Daily News.
I would like to focus my brief perspective on the fine qualities of the young athletes on both teams. They not only are great athletes, but they are true role models for future generations. The media repeatedly shows teenagers as rebellious misfits and rarely focuses on the vast majority of teenagers, like those who participated in the championship game.
I sat behind the fence in left center field where I reminisced about my days playing centerfield for the Indians baseball team in the exact same spot a mere 70 years ago, although home plate was located next to the stadium at that time, but centerfield was in the same location.
I pondered which of the Indians would be sitting in the same location 70 years from now, in the year 2091. From my location, I witnessed two spectacular catches.
First, an Indian batter hit a sinking line drive right at me that I was sure would reach the base of the wall. I could see the Turners Falls left fielder approaching, but I was convinced that she would not get to the ball and should play for the rebound off the wall, but she kept coming and at the last second I saw her glove flash about 4 feet in front of me and catch the ball before it hit the ground. Wow!
A few innings later, the Turners Falls center fielder made a diving catch crashing into the wall that robbed a sure home run from Olivia DeLong. It was an outstanding ball game by two great teams and Olivia DeLong gets my vote as MVP.
Finally, I once wrote a weekly column called “Amesbury Pride” and in 1997, I watched both the Indian softball and baseball teams win the state championship titles on the same day in Worcester.
Some of the same last names that played Thursday, played in 1997, including DeLong and coach Jacqui Waters. Coincidence, I think not.
What great traditions of excellence! Jacqui Waters deserves the praise and respect of the city of Amesbury for her long and illustrious career.
John R. Carter
Seabrook
