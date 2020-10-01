To the editor:
As someone who knows Chris Manni both personally and as an active volunteer, I am writing in support of his run for Merrimac selectman.
Chris demonstrates all of the qualities that anyone would want in a leadership role, including organizational and planning skills, the ability to listen and seek out new ideas and different perspectives and make connections with people.
These qualities were exhibited firsthand during the We Are Pentucket campaign for the new Pentucket middle and high school building project.
Chris devoted a significant amount of time organizing and coordinating multiple volunteers each weekend to go door to door to talk to residents about the project. He utilized technology to make the process smoother and took the time to answer volunteer questions and ensure that they were comfortable with the systems in place.
His ability to listen was also on display with every person he spoke with and he spent the needed time answering questions and discussing their concerns. His connection with residents and passion for the project was obvious and he wanted to fully understand the different perspectives on the issue.
If Chris did not have an answer, he would do the research and make sure he got back to them with the answer. He felt it was important to follow up these questions in order to build relationships and continue the dialogue; it gave people the time and space needed to truly understand the project.
Along with his dedication, Chris' organization, planning and connection to people had a tremendous impact on the campaign. Chris spent many weekends doing his research, listening and simply talking to people in the community about their questions and concerns.
Isn’t this exactly what anyone would want in a selectman? Given these leadership qualities, I encourage you to vote for Chris Manni for Merrimac selectman.
Julie Torrisi
West Newbury
