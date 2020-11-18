To the editor:
The world heard the recent exciting news that Pfizer Inc. is ready to supply a vaccine that is 90% effective against the COVID-19 virus.
I am well acquainted with this company as I retired in 1995 after 40 years of service. Ranked 57th in the Fortune 500 list in 2019 as one of the largest U.S. companies, with sales of $51.75 billion worldwide. Pfizer was the first to manufacture penicillin in 1943 and ushered in the era of antibiotics.
Pfizer has always been in the forefront of developing products to ensure health of individuals everywhere. They listened to the needs of the people and were one of the few corporations that had a woman and a Black person on their board of directors as early as 1975.
I count every day I worked at Pfizer as a joy and am thrilled to see their achievement that's coming soon!
Robert D. Campbell
Newburyport
