To the editor:
State Rep. Jim Kelcourse has done so much to maintain and improve the quality of life of real people in our communities. He is particularly tuned in to standing up for people in need who are overwhelmed by their situation or who may just feel that their voices are not heard. During the height of the pandemic he published his personal cell phone number and answered calls, texts and emails day and night helping individuals with unemployment claims. He provided assistance and advice on sources of funding to small business owners navigating through uncharted waters.
He has worked tirelessly to fund programs and services for those in need such as securing $150,000 to Our Neighbors' Table for meals for needy veterans, $20,000 for the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center to help victims of abuse and he successfully tackled the issue of the state underfunding transportation costs for special education students in our cities and towns. The last issue had plagued us for over a decade.
Jim is always available and ready to step to the plate when we need him. His experience and proven work ethic are exactly what we need in these times. I implore you to do your own research. I’m sure you’ll come to the same conclusion I have. Jim is the wise choice for state representative on Nov. 3.
Maryann Newman
Salisbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.