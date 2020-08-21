To the editor:
In response to Christopher Phillips' letter to the editor in the Aug. 20 Daily News (headline: "Masks are 'symbol of oppression'"):
“For the want of knowledge, we are killed all day” — Frederick Douglass
Eileen Bernau
Newburyport
