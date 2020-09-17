To the editor:
I’m writing in response to Richard Collins' recent sharing of his feelings regarding “face coverings” and wearing them in public (Daily News letter to the editor, Sept. 12).
I suppose you do have freedom of choice not to wear a covering, even though you live in a community of other people and at times I imagine you rely on those community services from time to time.
Stick to your convictions, I commend you to stay strong! If and when you do contract the virus, I hope you take care of it yourself, at home and do not rely on the community services to support you, such as the hospital or your medical professionals.
Our medical staff has continued to work hard throughout this pandemic and don’t need to be dealing with nonbelievers of the basic precautions that are being suggested by the CDC and other infectious disease experts throughout the world.
I hope you and those around you remain safe with your “intelligent choice” and they will be there to care for you or your loved ones, if need be!
Maryellen Lawler
Amesbury
