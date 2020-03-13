To the editor:
I find it ironic that Richard Collins (Letters to the editor, March 10, Daily News) in his most recent letter uses Dr. Richard Field’s murder as justification to use the word “illegal” to refer to certain people.
Perhaps, Mr. Collins is unaware that Dr. Field as well as his fiancee were immigrants to this country. Dr. Field was from Great Britain. His fiancee was from Colombia. Actions are illegal, people are not.
I support this church’s message and I suggest that Mr. Collins find another route to walk that is not so offensive to him.
Donna Pasquale
Georgetown
