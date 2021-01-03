To the editor:
I was pleased to see the featured story regarding curbside composting options that may come to West Newbury. I would like to add some information that might clarify for those considering this. As a disclaimer, I have no affiliation with any of the service providers mentioned, but we are a customer of Black Earth Compost.
The idea of curbside composting appears to be alive and well in many communities, Newburyport is a local example. As a West Newbury resident, the smaller population is a factor but I am hoping it can catch on in greater numbers.
I would like to point out that the services offered by these providers expand greatly on the types of items that can be composted by residents. For us, almost all of our food waste is diverted from the traditional waste stream, as well as other things like newspaper, compostable food containers and utensils, and some cardboard. Bones, meat, fish, dairy and food-related oils are also on the list of acceptable items. The article suggested that some of these are not accepted, but they likely are. Please refer to the provider websites. It has made a real difference in the amount of garbage we send to the landfill. Other materials that are removed from the recycling stream offer a greener alternative.
Both of the providers mentioned have expressed a great mission toward reducing landfill waste and lowering overall carbon footprint. As the article indicates, more communities may be moving in this direction and we hope that will be good for us all.
Best wishes to everyone for the new year!
Tom Gannon
West Newbury
