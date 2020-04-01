To the editor:
I want to thank the Rev. Frank Clarkson of the for his March 30 letter to the editor concerning his support of the “Death with Dignity” bill.
While our days are currently spent focused on dealing with the COVID-19 crisis, I don’t want to miss this window of opportunity to lend my support to this time-sensitive piece of legislation.
If passed, the End of Life Options Act (H.1926 and S.1208) would allow a qualified, terminally ill, mentally capable adult resident the voluntary option to request, obtain and take medication to end their life in a peaceful, humane and dignified manner at a time and place of their choosing.
For many who become terminally ill, medication can give them a comfortable end of life. My father was in hospice care at the end of his life. Unfortunately, though he received wonderful care for which my family will always be grateful, no medication could relieve him of his symptoms and he suffered terribly.
I want this for no one, ever. Had he had the chance to choose when to end his suffering, his death would not be so heart-wrenching for all of us.
Over the last 23 years, nine other states and Washington, D.C., have passed such laws. For those who’d like to see this passed in Massachusetts, please reach out to your state reps. and senators and urge them to vote to pass this bill. The deadline for a vote in the Joint Committee on Public Health is April 1; then, before the House adjourns on July 31.
For more information, and to send a letter directly to your legislators, go to https://www.deathwithdignity.org/states/massachusetts.
Cheryl Knight
West Newbury
