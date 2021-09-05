To the editor:
I am writing in support of the End of Life Options Act before the Massachusetts House (H 2381) and Senate (S 1384).
In a poll last fall conducted by The Boston Globe and Suffolk University, 70% of Massachusetts citizens supported passing this bill that would offer terminally ill (and mentally capable) people the option of medical, compassionate aid in dying.
It would be available voluntarily to them if their pain and suffering became too severe and unrelieved despite the best effort of hospice and palliative care. This option is also known as "death with dignity."
As an R.N., mother, daughter and sister, I believe that Massachusetts should join the other 10 states that have passed similar legislation, including Maine, Vermont and New Jersey.
Thanks to state Reps. James Kelcourse, Lenny Mirra, Andy Vargas, Christina Minicucci and Tram Nguyen as well as Sens. Ed Kennedy and Mike Barrett for co-sponsoring the bill. Sen. Diana DiZoglio has pledged support at public hearings and a vote when it gets that far.
How can you help get this bill passed? Contact your legislators, thank them for being co-sponsors if they are already are, and urge them to do all they can to help pass this bill.
First, by getting it passed by the Public Health Committee and then by the whole Legislature. More information at: Massachusettsdeathwithdignity.org.
Anne R. Ferguson
Amesbury
