To the editor:
I am writing in support of Question 2, which would ensure patients with dental insurance get the full benefits they deserve.
Medical and dental insurance plans are meant to protect patients by ensuring they can afford the care recommended by their providers without having to pay excessive out-of-pocket costs. While medical insurers are required to pay at least 88% of the cost of covered procedures, dental insurance companies currently have no required minimum, meaning patients have no control of how much of their premium dollars are spent on dental care.
Question 2 aims to change all that. It will ensure that dental insurance companies pay at least 83% of all covered claims, and if not, the balance will be refunded to the patient. This question will also require dental insurers to disclose how they spend patient premiums to the Division of Insurance, further protecting patients.
Finally, the question will place limits on how much dental insurers can increase premiums. Question 2 specifically prevents premium increases above the consumer price index without approval by the state. It also requires the state to block premium increases deemed excessive or unreasonable.
As a provider of dental services, I often meet patients who rely on their dental insurance policies. They may learn that the policy does not cover the cost of the procedure they need. While I can work with patients, they often end up settling for a quick-fix procedure, one that costs less but does not provide a good long-term solution. No provider wants this for their patients.
Dental insurance companies in Massachusetts should be accountable and transparent with how your premium dollars are spent. Please join me in voting "yes" on Question 2 and protecting the interests of those who invest in dental insurance policies.
THOMAS TROWBRIDGE, DDS, M.D.
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.