To the editor:
A recent story in The Daily News addressed several ballot questions that may appear before voters during the November 2022 statewide election.
One initiative that has already been placed on the 2022 ballot is the Fair Share Amendment (the millionaires tax), which would create an additional 4% tax on annual income above $1 million.
The new revenue, approximately $2 billion a year, could only be spent on transportation and public education.
I am supporting this amendment to help ensure that everyone in Massachusetts pays their Fair Share toward roads, bridges and public transportation, as well as additional funding for public education.
This funding will be in perpetuity as it is a constitutional amendment, and will surpass what funding may come to the commonwealth through one-time stimulus or COVID funding.
Meg Alfoni
Newbury
