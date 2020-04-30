To the editor:
I am writing in response to a recent letter published in The Daily News in which an Otis Place resident accuses Newburyport’s Institution for Savings of “greed” because she objects to a proposed renovation and addition to the bank.
While any Newburyport resident is certainly free to complain about any change to their neighborhood, or to object to a particular architectural design, referring to the Institution for Savings as exhibiting “greed” or “selfishness” is patently untruthful, and flies in the face of decades – and many millions of dollars – of Institution for Savings' generosity to Newburyport’s education, health care, social service and other organizations: Anna Jaques Hospital, Newburyport Education Foundation, Jeannie Geiger Crisis Center, Newburyport Public Library, Newburyport YWCA, Firehouse Center for the Arts, to name just a few.
In the past few weeks, the IFS board of trustees authorized an additional $300,000 to help our local food pantries, schools and care organizations deal with the COVID-19 crisis. Greed? Selfishness? Not by any reasonable definition.
I first moved to Newburyport in 1974, left for law school in 1979, and returned to Newburyport in 1982, living in an apartment on the corner of Prospect Street and Otis Place, right where the proposed addition will be built.
I then lived just around the corner on Orange Street from 1985 to 2002, and walked my golden retriever countless times past the bank, admiring the historic brownstone building and impeccably maintained grounds. I am quite familiar with the neighborhood.
My involvement with the Institution for Savings began as a customer in the mid-1970s. In 2000, I was asked to become a corporator, and in 2003, I was elected a trustee, and re-elected six times since then.
I have supported the bank’s growth on the North Shore, beginning with the building of the Salisbury branch in 2006, the merger with Ipswich Cooperative Bank in 2007 and the acquisition of Rockport National Bank in 2014.
While other community banks chose to convert to stock ownership, the Institution for Savings changed its bylaws to guarantee that we would always remain a mutual savings bank, and would always keep our headquarters at 93 State St., Newburyport.
The institution has submitted revised plans to the Newburyport Planning Board in the near future. I hope that the reasonable and thoughtful citizens of Newburyport consider those plans on their merits and ignore the slanderous comments of a few.
David A. Tibbetts
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.