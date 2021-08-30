To the editor:
Recently, as a member of the Board of Health, I voted to support a universal masking requirement for several of our public buildings in Newburyport including City Hall, the Senior Center and the Newburyport Public Library.
As a physician and public health professional, I feel this is a targeted, low cost and low risk intervention that will serve to protect some of our most vulnerable citizens whom disproportionately utilize these spaces such as seniors and unvaccinated children.
Newburyport and the state of Massachusetts are “open for business” and I expect this to remain the case. The lack of public health measures and the increased contagiousness of the Delta variant of COVID-19 will create much higher levels of exposure than previously seen throughout the pandemic.
Fortunately, we have learned much about this virus and have better tools available to us than ever before. We have moved far beyond the “lockdowns” of March 2020. Our tools include safe and highly effective vaccines which greatly reduce disease severity. Proactive and robust testing with rapid antigen test kits and laboratory-based PCR testing can help us quickly identify the virus. Masking in crowded indoor public spaces continues to be an important tool to blunt transmission. And commonsense strategies such as hand washing and staying home when we are sick are also important.
In addition to masking in our public buildings, I strongly support our School Committee’s decision regarding universal masking in our schools. Not only will this strategy mitigate the spread of Delta but it will also temper what is expected to be a very active cough and cold season. Masks can also limit the spread of viruses such as influenza and RSV which can also pose a significant threat to certain vulnerable members of our community.
Some have raised concerns about potential harms of masks, especially to our children. As a parent of two children in the Newburyport public school system, I see potential benefits of masking beyond just infection control. Masks can teach our children about civic responsibility, empathy and – yes – science.
This virus continues to teach us as we learn to live with it every day. Beyond science and infectious disease, the virus can teach us lessons about ourselves and our community. I hope that we will continue to listen and learn.
Rob Slocum, DO, MPH
Newburyport
