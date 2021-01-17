To the editor:
I read the letter today from City Councilor Jared Eigerman and his concern over the cost of a new youth center. I am wondering where he got the dollar amount for how much Andover and North Andover spent on their youth center buildings. He claimed that Andover spent $2 million. With just a tiny bit of research I found that in 2013 it was $5 million with another $4 million spent since then for a total of $9 million. He also claims that the North Andover youth center was only $1 million. That center was built over 20 years ago.
I have been a resident here for 30 years and I taught in the North Andover public schools for 35 years. Every afternoon hundreds of the North Andover middle school students walk the one mile to the youth center. It's a center that hosts multiple programs every single afternoon for a very diverse population. The site across from the Nock, next door to the River Valley Charter School and down the street from Newburyport High School makes it the ideal spot for a youth center. Students could walk mere steps to their center without relying on a van that can seat eight students at best.
The Brown School is a dump. It is not handicapped accessible and is beyond repair. Not every old building in this city needs to be saved.
I urge Mr. Eigerman as well as any others opposing a new youth center to take the 20 minute drive to North Andover and see what an incredible facility their youth center is and how right here in Newburyport we could give our youth the same opportunities and experiences.
Mary Beth Chesler
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.