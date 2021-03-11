To the editor:
Location, location, location!
A big thank-you to Councilor Barry Connell and Jennie Donahue of the Disabilities Commission for finally trying to get a sensible answer for the removal of the Green Street drive-up mailbox.
I fully understand and support the security reasons for the newly designed narrow slotted boxes. I cannot, however, grasp the (apparent) concept that the box is more secure in front of the post office, as opposed to its former home on Green Street (perhaps 100 feet away).
I have yet to see any USPS employees standing guard in front of the new location.
Please Mr. Doherty, (USPS spokesperson) what possible, plausible, reasonable explanation for the relocation?
I won't further address the added parking problems as they've been quite aptly addressed by Barry Connell and Jennie Donahue.
Paul McLeod
Newburyport
