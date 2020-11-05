To the editor:
Planned Parenthood is an organization that has brought safe, affordable reproductive health care to men and women across America for more than 100 years.
Their founder, Margaret Sanger, sought to destigmatize women’s reproductive health after observing the physical toll that five miscarriages had on her mother’s health after being inadequately cared for.
Barely over a century ago, discussing and distributing birth control was illegal and Sanger’s team sought to end that taboo. Sanger incorporated the American Birth Control League into her studies and the two organizations soon combined to create the Planned Parenthood Federation of America.
Sanger and her team worked tirelessly to ensure that women everywhere could receive birth control without fear, resulting in a 1936 court ruling that allowed birth control devices and information to be distributed legally in New York, Connecticut and Vermont.
Now, certain presidential candidates are looking to strip Planned Parenthood of its funding, which would be catastrophic for the American health care system. Some 57% of Planned Parenthood centers are located in rural or medically underserved areas so that lower-income families have access to safe reproductive health care.
Planned Parenthood is also the No. 1 provider of sex education in the United States, which is crucial for teens to receive and understand. Recently, the organization has also started offering hormone therapy and referrals for transgender patents, which is a huge step toward destigmatizing transitioning members of the LGBT community.
Contrary to popular belief, providing abortion services is not the main trait of Planned Parenthood. In fact, abortions only make up about 3% of their health services. The idea that Planned Parenthood is strictly an abortion clinic is entirely false.
Defunding Planned Parenthood would leave hundreds of thousands of Americans without health care and access to reproductive education.
In a time like this, with a crucial election at our fingertips, it’s immensely important to educate each other on political issues like this, where lower-income Americans may lose an aspect of their life that they can’t afford without government funding.
Stand with Planned Parenthood and safe reproductive health care to ensure all Americans have access to this crucial information and care.
Meg Groff
Newburyport
