To the editor:
We are all busy getting ready for a holiday season unlike any other we have ever experienced. April will bring Easter, Passover and the beginning of Ramadan, and though these holidays and rituals are so familiar to us, we are being forced to completely reimagine what observance and celebration will look like as we deal with the effects of the coronavirus on our communities.
There is a Talmudic principle that states that “anyone who has saved one life, it is as if they have saved an entire world.”
The health and safety of each and every one of our congregants is our paramount concern right now.
As a result, and in line with recommendations from the CDC and Gov. Baker’s office, we are forced to keep our physical doors closed during what would usually be one of the busiest and most significant seasons of the year for our congregations. It is painful to have to alter our time-honored and beloved traditions and it is not a decision we take lightly.
However, just because our buildings will remain empty does not mean our spirits and our hearts cannot remain full. As the author of the Letter to the Hebrews writes, "Let us stir up one another to love and good works, not neglecting to meet together." (Chapter 10:24-25).
We have been hard at work, figuring out in a matter of days how to bring our services online and how to ensure that, despite physical separation, no one feels socially or spiritually isolated.
We invite you to reach out to your house of worship in the days ahead and join us in our prayers for our community, nation and world. As we celebrate the many holy days ahead, please know that our communities of faith are united in seeking God’s blessing and protection for us all.
Rev. Pete Balentine, Hope Community Church, Newburyport
Rev. Rebecca Bryan, First Religious Society Unitarian Universalist, Newburyport
Rev. Brent Fugate, Byfield Parish Church, Byfield
Father Timothy Harrison, Holy Redeemer and Immaculate Conception Parishes, Newbury, Newburyport, West Newbury and Merrimac
Rev. Charlotte Hendee, East Parish UMC, Salisbury
Rev. Ogun Holder, Unity on the River, Amesbury
Rev. Joan MacPherson, Main Street Congregational United Church of Christ, Amesbury
Alex Matthews, Congregational Leader, Congregation Ahavas Achim, Newburyport
Rev. Christopher Ney, Central Congregational Church, Newburyport
Rev. Dr. Costin Popescu, Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, Newburyport
Rev. Dr. Sara Singleton, Old South Presbyterian Church, Newburyport
Rev. Ross Varney, Belleville Congregational Church, Newburyport
Rev. Matt Willis-Goode, People’s UMC, Newburyport and Merrimacport UMC, Merrimac
And other members of the Newburyport Interfaith Clergy Association.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.